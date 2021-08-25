Morgan Stanley Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,692 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,833. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

