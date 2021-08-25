Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.62% of Blue Apron worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at about $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 69.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 67.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 39.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

