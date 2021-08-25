Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Malibu Boats worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $337,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

