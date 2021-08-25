Morgan Stanley Invests $6.40 Million in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $48,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $491,000.

Shares of CMIIU stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

