Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of The Howard Hughes worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.