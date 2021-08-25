Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of LTC Properties worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.