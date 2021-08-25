Morgan Stanley Makes New $6.24 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.33. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

