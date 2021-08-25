Morgan Stanley Purchases 88,047 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Primoris Services worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRIM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.