Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 176,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after buying an additional 129,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

