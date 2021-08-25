Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $865.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

