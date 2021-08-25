Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 323.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of The Lovesac worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.93.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

