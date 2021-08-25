Morgan Stanley Sells 10,292 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEA stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

