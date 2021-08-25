Morgan Stanley Sells 10,486 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE THG opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

