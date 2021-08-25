Morgan Stanley Sells 13,241 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

