Morgan Stanley Sells 18,195 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $270,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ITT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

