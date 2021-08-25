Morgan Stanley Sells 19,580 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Albany International worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

