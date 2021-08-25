Morgan Stanley Sells 27,878 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,928,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $97.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

