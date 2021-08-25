Morgan Stanley Sells 322,187 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Cerus worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cerus by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $8,674,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

