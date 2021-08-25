Morgan Stanley Sells 46,526 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Apogee Enterprises worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $411,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

