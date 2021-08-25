Morgan Stanley Sells 63,468 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

