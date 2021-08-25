Morgan Stanley Sells 692,120 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.