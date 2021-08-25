Morgan Stanley Sells 71,513 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Stewart Information Services worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

