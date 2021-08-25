Morgan Stanley Sells 78,254 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

