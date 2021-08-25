Morgan Stanley Sells 79,325 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

AIMC stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

