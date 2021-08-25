Morgan Stanley Sells 8,391 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.