Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Viasat worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of VSAT opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

