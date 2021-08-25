Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Cowen worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $7,312,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,690,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 84,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Cowen by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

