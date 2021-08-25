Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Innospec worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innospec by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Innospec by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

