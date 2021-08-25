MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.56 ($104.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MOR opened at €48.68 ($57.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €43.80 ($51.53) and a fifty-two week high of €117.90 ($138.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

