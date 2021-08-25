Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. 873,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,545. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $242.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

