MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.45 Million

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce $352.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.74 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.