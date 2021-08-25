mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $155,214.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,597.80 or 0.99500519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00069117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.