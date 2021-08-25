M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. M&T Bank also reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

