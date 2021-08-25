Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

