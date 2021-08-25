Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
