Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $1.91

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $202,250.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00158364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.91 or 1.00101873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01025540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.52 or 0.06572427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

