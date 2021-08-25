MX Token (MX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.92 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. MX Token has a total market cap of $108.98 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX Token has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

About MX Token

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 563,821,227 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

