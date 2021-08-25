MXC Price Tops $0.0378 (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, MXC has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and $8.95 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.00415888 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.73 or 0.00942013 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

