My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.33 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00010158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

