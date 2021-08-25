MyBit Tops 1-Day Volume of $370.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $336,188.39 and $370.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

