MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading Up 83.8% Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $501.65 million and $920.57 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.81 or 0.00044468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 83.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.