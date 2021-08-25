Namecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $21.13 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $6,569.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $632.89 or 0.01331666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00340246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00163804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

