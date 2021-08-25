Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $765,680.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 267,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $192.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

