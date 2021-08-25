Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock worth $19,944,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

