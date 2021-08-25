National Bankshares Cuts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBB. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.

SBB traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

