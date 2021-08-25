National Bankshares Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.11.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.88 on Wednesday, reaching C$80.48. 2,421,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.44. The stock has a market cap of C$97.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

