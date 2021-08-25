NativeCoin (N8V) Price Down 27.1% This Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00093850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00282813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

