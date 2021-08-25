Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.47 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $564,073.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004644 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036820 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,467,823 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.