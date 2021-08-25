nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

