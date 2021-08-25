Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.27. 1,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.63. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.07 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,974 shares of company stock worth $4,449,574. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.