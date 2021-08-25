Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $10.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

